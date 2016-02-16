Industrial production in CIS countries reduced last year

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015, industrial production has decreased by 3.3% in CIS countries in comparison with 2014.

Report informs citing the Kazakh site zakon.kz.

According to the CIS Statistics Committee, consumer prices in CIS countries in December 2015 grew by 16.1% compared to December 2014.In December 2014 there was a growth of 12.2% compared with the previous year.

Industrial producer prices in comparison with the year 2014 increased by 10.8%, in December 2014 in comparison with the same period in 2013 up by 7.3%.