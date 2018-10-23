Products of 23 Azerbaijani companies displayed at Sial Paris exhibition

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Sial Paris International food exhibition has kicked off in Paris, France.

Report informs citing Ministry of Economy that 23 Azerbaijani companies engaged in the production of food, fruits and vegetables, wine and other alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, mineral waters, canned products, hazelnuts and dried fruits, tea and other products display their products in a single country stand "Made in Azerbaijan" at one of the largest food exhibitions in Europe, Sial Paris. by the support of Ministry of Economy and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France and organization of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO)

Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov and Yusif Abdullayev, acting president of AZPROMO, spoke about the activities carried out in our country to increase non-oil exports and stressed the importance of the international food fair Sial Paris in terms of promotion of Azerbaijan products.

Notably, Azerbaijani products, displayed on a specially designed country stand, are welcomed by foreign companies and visitors of the exhibition. Within the framework of the exhibition, entrepreneurs will hold meetings with their foreign colleagues and discuss prospects for export.

"Sial Paris" international food fair will last until October 25.