Production soars 8% in Petkim complex

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, 2.557.958 tons of products were manufactured at Petkim complex, the first and only petrochemical producer in Turkey.

Report informs, it is more by 8.4% than in the same period in 2016.

During reporting period, sale up by 18% to 1.530.872 tons. Petkim Holding sales revenues grew by 66% and rose to 5.402 bln TRY from 3.253 bln TRY.

In nine months of this year, usage indicator of the complex's production capacity rose to 96.3% from 89.1% in the same period in 2016.

Number of employees in Petkim was 2.441 as of October 1. As of December 31, 2016, this figure made 2.395 people.

Notably, Petkim Holding was established on April 3, 1965. After privatization process completed in 2008, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) became main shareholder of Petkim. 22 integrated facilities - 14 main plants, 8 auxiliary buildings are located in Petkim Aliağa Complex.