Production of beverage reduced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ During June, 2015 producers’ prices index of industrial goods compared to previous month decreased by 2.8%, as well as 3.8% on mining industry and it was increased by 2.6% on processing industry.

Report informs referring to the information given by the State Statistical Committee, in June of the current year in the sector of mining industry decreasing by 3.9% was observed on crude oil and natural gas and increasing by 1.4% observed in extraction of metal ores and it was not observed any changes on output of stone, sand, gravel, salt and other mining industry products.

During June producers’ prices in the sector of processing industry on production of tobacco products decreased by 7.3%, on production of rubber and plastic products 0.5%, on production of clothing 0.1% and it was increased by 5.1% on chemical industry, 5.0% on production of oil products, 0.6% on printing activity, 0.3% on production of beverage, 0.2% on production of food products and construction products and 0.1% on leather and leather products, production of shoes, weaving and metallurgical industry.

During the month it was not observed any changes in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam and water supply, cleaning and processing of garbage.