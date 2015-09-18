Prices of industrial products in Azerbaijan decreased by 16%

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ In August 2015 in Azerbaijan producer prices in mining production decreased by 18.4%, processing industry - 2.5%.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, producer prices in manufacturing, distribution and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, water supply, treatment and recycling of waste have remained stable.

Overall, industrial producer prices decreased by 15.8% compared with the previous month. In the mining industry, producer prices of crude oil and natural gas decreased by 18.5%, metal ores - 4.0%, other prices have also remained stable.

During the reporting month in the processing industry producer prices of petroleum products decreased by 4.8%, chemical industry - 1.9%, metallurgy - 1.0%, construction materials - 0.8%.Producer prices of computers and other electronic equipment rose by 1.2%, rubber and plastic products - 1.1%, paper and cardboard - 0.3%.

In the field of processing industry for other activities major changes in producer prices was not observed.