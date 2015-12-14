Prices of industrial production in Azerbaijan declined by 7%

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Producer prices in the mining industry production decreased by 1.4% in November 2015 in Azerbaijan.Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, producer prices in manufacturing, distribution and supply of electricity, gas, steam, water supply, treatment and recycling of waste have not changed.

Overall, industrial producer prices in monthly comparison decreased by 7.1%.

In the mining industry, producer prices of crude oil decreased by 8.2%, mining of metal ores rose by 2.3%, other prices have remained stable.

During the reporting month in the processing industry, producer prices of steel products decreased by 6.8%, chemical products - 5.8%, oil products - 1.9%, paper and cardboard - 0.3%, rubber and plastic products - 0.2 %, food products - 0.1%.In the sphere of production of construction materials prices rose by 2.2%.