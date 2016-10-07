 Top
    Close photo mode

    Presidential order establishes National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development

    Azerbaijani President has signed a relevant order

    Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order setting up a National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development.

    Report informs, under the presidential order, the council shall determine national priorities in accordance with global goals and targets of importance to Azerbaijan by 2030, and coordinate state socio-economic programs and strategies with Sustainable Development Goals.

    The council can involve local and foreign experts, specialists, international organizations and research institutions in its activity, and also create ad hoc working groups.

    The President appointed the Ministry of Economy as the council’s Secretariat.

    The council will submit annual reports about what was done to achieve Sustainable Development Goals to the President of Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi