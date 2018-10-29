President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Gakh Agropark

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Gakh Agropark owned by "Ulu Aqro" LLC.

Report informs that Chairman of Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company Ahmad Ahmadzade informed the head of state of irrigative measures put in place in the agropark as well as the plan of the Eyrichay water reservoirs canals.

President Ilham Aliyev met with members of the district`s general public. The head of state made a speech at the meeting.

President Ilham Aliyev then launched the irrigation system of the agropark and viewed a cultivated area.