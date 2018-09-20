Planned maintenance works at Petkim to start next month

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ From October 1, the 63-day planned maintenance works will start at Petkim, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds the main share, according to Petkim's statement at the Public Disclosure Platform, Report informs.

"Preventive maintenance works, which are carried out once in every four years, are planned to start on October 1 and last for 63 days. Within these works, there will be planned suspensions for certain periods," the statement said.

It was noted that the planned maintenance works at the Ethylene plant are expected to last for 45 days. In this period existing reservers will cover the sales in large volumes including of polymers.

SOCAR became Petkim's main shareholder as a result of the privatization process completed in 2008. Now SOCAR owns 51% of share in Petkim Holding. The rest shares are in circulation on the Istanbul Exchange.