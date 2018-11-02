Petkim’s produces 2.4 million tonnes of products in nine months

https://report.az/storage/news/89ca645b0ae3cde96637c0d8a0885437/684ccb7b-4d85-4c13-af34-4d57d3b5ccd0_292.jpg
Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim produced 2.375 million tonnes of products in the nine months of 2018, down 7% from the previous year.
Report informs citing Petkim that the sale made up 1.455 million tonnes, down 5% in comparison to a year earlier.
Petkim was established on April 3, 1965. At the end of the privatization process in 2008, SOCAR became Petkim's main shareholder.
