Petkim's investment costs make 364 mln TRY

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, investment costs of Petkim made 364 mln TRY.

Report informs citing the statement in the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (PDP).

Notably, Petkim Holding was established on April 3, 1965. After privatization process completed in 2008, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) became main shareholder of Petkim. Currently, SOCAR owns 51% of Petkim Holding shares. The rest of Petkim’s stakes is in circulation at Istanbul Stock Exchange. Petkim is the first and only petroleum chemical complex in Turkey and biggest exporter of the Aegean region.

22 integrated facilities - 14 main plants, 8 auxiliary buildings are located in Petkim Aliağa Complex.

100-150 mln USD investment is made every year for improvement and effective management of Petkim.