Petkim reaches a record profit margin

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The first and only petrochemical company of Turkey “Petkim Holding” unveiled one of best financial indicators of its history in 2016.

Report informs referring to the holding's official webside, net profit margin (ratio of net profits to revenues) of the company who closed 2016 with 732 mln TRY (199 mln USD) profit has been 16. Notably, it was 14 in the 2015 summary.

In reporting period, Petkim’s incomes amounted 4.533 bln TRY (1.22 bln USD). Companies net income has been up by 33.4% in comparison with that in 2015 to reach 958 mln TRY (257 mln USD), net income margin has jumped to 21 from earlier 16. Thus, the company achieved a record profit margin.