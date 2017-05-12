Petkim raises production

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim complex, the first and only petrochemical manufacturer of Turkey produced 829 717 tons of products in the first quarter of 2017.

Report informs, this is 3% more than the production in the same period in 2016.

In reporting period, sales volume grew by 4% to 492 960 tons. Sales revenue of Petkim Holding soared by 59% from TRY 1 108 bln to TRY 1 766 bln.

The use of complex’s production capacity also increased from 92.7% in the same period of last year to 94.7%.

Notably, Petkim Holding was established on April 3, 1965. After completion of privatization process in 2008, State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) became main shareholder of Petkim. “Petkim Aliaga Complex” includes 22 integrated facilities - 14 main plants, 8 auxiliary buildings. The complex’s annual production capacity is 3.6 mln tons.