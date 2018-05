Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim Petrochemical Holding main shares of which belong to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) manufactured 1,638 mln tons of products in first half year of 2016.

Report informs referring to the Petkim Holding production increased by 6.5% compared to the same period last year.

In the first half of the year, sales increased by 14.4% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 935.7 thousand tons.