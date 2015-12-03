​Petkim Holding founds a new company

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim (Petrokimya) Holding Co., Ltd. situated in Aliaga region of Izmir city, Turkey has founded a new company called Petkim Specialities Mühendislik Plastikleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (Petkim Specialities Engineering Plastics Industry and Trade Co., Ltd).

Report informs, this information was posted on the official web site of the company.

The company will produced high-tech engineering plastics and chemical goods. The company is 100% owned by the holding.

The CEO of Petkim Holding Sadaddin Korkut stated that besides existing funds, extra 5 million USD would be invested in the new company.