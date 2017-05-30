Petkim becomes second largest company in the Aegean region

Baku. May 30. REPORT.AZ/ The Industrial Chamber of the Aegean region of Turkey has announced the list of 100 largest industrial companies of the region in 2016.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Petkim, mainly owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) positioned the second in the list.

The ranking says, Petkim’s sales amounted to TRY4.153 billion.

Tüpraş tops the list, Philsa Philip Morris is the third.

Notably, Petkim Holding was founded on April 3, 1965. In 2008, privatization of Petkim was completed, following which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) became its main shareholder.