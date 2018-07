Petkim appoints new deputy director general

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ A new deputy director general has been appointed in Petkim (Petrokimya) Holding A.Ş., mainly owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs, Public Disclosure Platform of Turkey (KAP) has stated.

According to the report, Dinçer Akbaba was appointed Petkim's deputy director general for projects and maintenance.

Notably, prior to that Petkim's deputy director general for projects and maintenance was Bilal Guliyev. He has been appointed to new position at SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş (SOCAR's Turkey subsidiary).