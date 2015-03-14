Pakistani President visited Sumgait Technology Park

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Paying to Azerbaijan an official visit the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain got acquainted with the unique in the South Caucasus industrial complex, Sumgait Technology Park (STP), on March 14.

Report informs, the largest industrial complex is now the center of a multi-disciplinary engineering innovation in Azerbaijan. Currently, there are functioning 17 plants, and by the end of the year will be put into operation a few ones. In general, the STP will operate 30 enterprises, the number of employees will increase from 4.5 to 10 thousand people.

The Pakistani guest was acquainted with the structure of STP. Pakistani President made a tour of the technology park on the electric car. The distinguished guest got acquainted with the production, advanced equipment, upgrade technology STP. It has been reported him that there are various products made for the domestic market, including cables, transformers, high voltage equipment, hydraulic turbines, water pumps, electric motors, pipes, industrial gases, electronic counters and much more.