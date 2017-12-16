 Top
    Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo to stop using fur

    'Due to technological advances in fabrications, we now have ability to create a luxe aesthetic using non-animal fur'

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Global fashion brand Michael Kors, which also owns Jimmy Choo, says it is to end its use of fur. The luxury fashion group will phase out production of fur by the end of 2018 in a company-wide policy.

    Report informs, Michael Kors Holdings CEO John Idol says.

    Designer Michael Kors said: "Due to technological advances in fabrications, we now have the ability to create a luxe aesthetic using non-animal fur".

    Earlier, Armani and Gucci also ended use of fur. 

