Legal marijuana industry created more than 18,000 new jobs in USA

In 2015, the legal marijuana industry in Colorado created more than 18,000 new full-time jobs.

The study, conducted by the economic consulting firm Marijuana Policy Group, is based on two years of sales numbers from the state of Colorado. It measured both the direct effects of legalization, including close to $1 billion in retail sales in 2015, and the industry's spillover effects on the Colorado economy.

These indirect impacts of marijuana legalization came from increased demand on local goods and services: growers rent warehouse space and purchase sophisticating lighting and irrigation equipment, for instance. Marijuana retailers similarly rely on other companies, like contractors, lawyers and book-keeping services, to conduct their own businesses.