Glass manufacturing plant to be built in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ The status of a resident of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park has given to the AzerFloat CSC. Thus, the number of industrial park residents reached 3.

Report was told by the Ministry of Economic Development, AzerFloat will produce glass plates at the industrial park area, on the basis of Float technology (hot bath rolling) . 8 mln. sq. meters different types of leaflet glass panels will be produced at the plant per year.The products will not only meet the needs of the domestic market, exports are also expected. At the moment, demand for the glass sheet is met mainly through the import.

The design of the new entity, with modern equipment and advanced technologies will be provided by the HORN Glass Industries AG (Germany) company having 125 years of experience in the field of glass-melting.

The residents of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park exempted from VAT including profit, property, land taxes, and imported equipment, process equipment, and facilities for 7 years.