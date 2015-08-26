"Jacob Neste Oy" opens branch in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Finland's "Jacob Neste Oy" company opened a branch in Azerbaijan. Report informs, the company has already been registered in the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan.

The company's legal representative is a citizen of Finland, Risto Tapio Takkala. A legal address of the company is Yasamal district of Baku, Jafar Jabbarli Str, 44 ("Caspian Plaza").

Operating more than 60 years, "Jacob Neste Oy" specialized in the fields of the oil and gas, petrochemical, biochemistry and other fields.