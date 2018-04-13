 Top
    Industrial production up by 2% in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March, Azerbaijan has made industrial products of 11,1 billion AZN or 2 % more in comparison with the same period of last year.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC) of Azerbaijan, production increased by 9.9% in non-oil sector of the industry and 0.9% in oil sector.

    73.5 % of industrial commodities was produced in the mining field, 21.3% - manufacturing, 4.6% - electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply fields , 0.6% - water supply, cleaning and processing industry.

    Oil production in the mining sector increased by 2.2%, while marketable gas production decreased by 5.8%.

