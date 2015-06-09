Industrial production increased by 9% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ In May of this year in Azerbaijan, industrial producer prices increased by 9.3%, including in mining industry - 10.5%, processing industry - 2.8% compared with the previous month.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, in May in the mining industry, producer prices of stone, sand, salt and other mining products fell by 2.2%, producers of crude oil and natural gas increased by 10.6%, metal ores - 1.3%.

During the reporting month in the processing industry, producer prices of textile products decreased by 1.4%, construction materials - 0.1%. Producer prices in the chemical industry increased by 14.9%, computers and other electronic equipment - 4.5%, machines and equipment - 3.9%, in the production of oil products - 3.5%.

Prices in the production of clothing rose by 2.7%, alcoholic beverages - 2.5%, food products - 1.8%, wood processing industry - 1.5%, rubber and plastic products - 0.5%, in the steel industry, and in electrical equipment - 0.2%, tobacco products - 0.1%.

During the month, no change was observed in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, water supply, treatment and recycling of waste.