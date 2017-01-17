Industrial production decreased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2016, industrial sector of Azerbaijan manufactured product of 32.3 billion AZN or less by 0.4% than in previous year.

Report informs citing official statistics, 65.4% of industrial products manufactured in the sector of mining, 28.2% processing, 5.6% electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply, as well 0.8 % water supply, waste treatment and processing sector.

Non-oil industrial production increased by 5,0%, while oil sector dropped by 1.1%.

Volume of production declined by 0.5% in the fields of electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply as well as by 0.7% in water supply, waste treatment, processing sectors.