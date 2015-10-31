Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Hungary attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan,” said Deputy State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Zsolt Csutora as he met Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev in Baku, Report informs.

Mr Mustafayev highlighted the successful continuation of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations in various areas of economy. He also noted that the restoration of flights on the Budapest-Baku-Budapest route would contribute to the further expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

The sides also discussed the organization of the next meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Hungary.