High-Density Polyethylene Plant to produce up to 24,000 tons this year

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Polymer’s High-Density Polyethylene Plant, which is under construction in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park, will produce 20,000-24,000 tons of products in 2018.

Report informs, Chairman of planning department of SOCAR Polymer LLC, Vugar Aslanov said at the Baku event called “Expansion of production, replacing imports, based on local raw materials in industry”.

According to him, next year the enterprise will operate at full capacity and will produce 120,000 tons per year: "In general, 87.7% of the work on the high-density polyethylene facility was implemented. At present, detailed engineering works, procurement made up 99.7%, production and delivery - 97.8%, construction - 70.3%".

SOCAR Polymer official said that the plant will be put into operation in the third quarter of 2018.

Aslanov noted that due to the planned stoppage at the Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant of "Azerikimya", stoppage at High-Density Polyethylene plant will take place from October to November 15.