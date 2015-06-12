Gold production increased by 34% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan in January-April of this year, gold production increased by 34.4% in comparison with the same period of last year and amounted to 902,9 kg.
Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, in the reporting period, a decline in production of silver observed. Thus, production decreased by 79,8% and amounted to 34,9 kg. The volume of production in the mining industry increased by 2.5% compared to the January-May previous year and amounted to 6.9 million manats.
In Azerbaijan on an annualized basis, gold mining increased by 15.6% and was 1 872.5 kg in 2014.
In Azerbaijan, the gold and silver mined in the framework of the contract such as PSA (production sharing), signed on 21 August 1997. The Treaty provides for the development of six fields: in Nakhchivan - 1 Gedebey - 2, Kalbajar and Zangilan, which are currently under Armenian occupation - 3. The contract Azerbaijan's share is 51%, the British company "Anglo Asian Mining Plc." - 49%. The first gold production in Gadabay field began in 2009.
In 2014, Azerbaijan has discovered several gold deposits. At present calculations carried out at these fields.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook