Gold production increased by 24% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ 1 890,7 kg of gold produced in Azerbaijan in January-October of this year.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, this figure is 24% more in comparison with the same period of the last year. Finished product stock made 80,2 kg to November 1 of this year.

Official statistics shows decrease in silver production of the country, in defiance. Thus, production reduced by 59% and made 92,1 kg in the first 10 months of this year.

In 2014, gold production in Azerbaijan increased by 15,6% in annual comparison and made 1 872,5.