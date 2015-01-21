Gold production in Azerbaijan increased by 16%

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan gold mining on an annualized basis increased by 15.6% and made 1 872.5 kg in 2014.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, silver-mining decreased in the reporting period.Thus, the production decreased by 62% and amounted to 239.3 kg.

It should be noted that, the gold and silver mining in Azerbaijan under the contract such as PSA (production sharing), signed on August 21, 1997.The Treaty provides for the development of six fields: in Nakhchivan - 1 Gedebey - 2, Kalbajar and Zangilan which are currently under Armenian occupation- 3 deposits.The Azerbaijan's share in contract is 51%, the share of British company Anglo Asian Mining Plc - 49%.The first gold mining in Gadabay field began in 2009.