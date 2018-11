Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan produced 3,558.8 kg of gold in January-October 2018, down 30.3% from 2017, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

As of November 1, 2018, finished products made up 88.9 kg.

Silver production amounted to 1,927.2 kg, up 4.4-fold from previous year. As of November 1, 2018, the finished product was 32.7 kg.