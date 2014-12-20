​Gazprom to claim 100% of OPAL capacities, Gazprom spokesperson says

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Gazprom will claim 100% of OPAL capacities but not under an agreement with the European Union Commission that was supposed to have established a new scheme of tariff regulation, Gazprom’s spokesperson Sergei Kupriyanov told TASS on Friday.

"We refused to wait until the European Union Commission approves our agreement with the German Federal Agency. But they are drawing an absolutely wrong conclusion. We are now going to claim 100% while the previously signed agreement with the Germans which has not been approved by the European Union Commission contained a compromise scheme", Kupriyanov stressed.

The compromise scheme was proposed by the German regulator and allowed Gazprom reserving more than 50% of the OPAL gas pipeline’s capacities, informs Report citing TASS.

Earlier, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that the European Union Commission had postponed its decision on the OPAL capacities initially expected in 2013 to January 2015.