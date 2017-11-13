Four more residents embark on activity in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ 12 residents have been registered at Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park, one of them has already started operating.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov told reporters in Baku: "Four more residents are expected to start acitivity in late 2017”.

According to him, total volume of investment in the park will be equal to $ 1.4 bln.

"Overall, 35 residences have already been registered in 5 industrial parks and 3 industrial sites. In near future, they will start operating”, Safarov said.