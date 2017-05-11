Extractive Industries Transparency Commission meets with extractive companies in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Extractive Industries Transparency Commission (EITC) met with the members of local and foreign extractive companies operating in Azerbaijan on May 11, 2017 at the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

Report was informed in the SOFAZ.

The members of EITC - Deputy Minister of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahib Alekperov, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Natig Abbasov, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emin Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the State Statistical Committee Yusif Yusifov, the President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev, Regional president of BP Gary Jones, Country Manager of TPAO and TPO Ltd. Saliha Dundar, General Manager of Total Absheron Denis Lemarchal, Country Manager of ONGC Videsh Ltd. Somnath De, the President of RV Investment Group Services LLC Reza Veziri, General Director of SGC Upstream Tural Mansimov, Country Head of Petronas Azerbaijan Talib Hanafi, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold Zakir Ibrahimov, Head of Representative Office ofNaftiran Intertrade Co Limited Mahdi Javadi and representatives of other companies participated at the meeting.

During the meeting EITC’s Secretariat made a presentation about the new stage on transparency in extractive industries sector.

The meeting participants discussed several issues, including, the participation of extractive companies in EIT reporting procedure and draft Agreement on collaboration of EITC with local and foreign extractive companies.