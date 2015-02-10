Economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia discussed

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov met with the visiting delegation headed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Arkady Dvorkovich.

Yagub Eyyubov greeted the guests, noting that Azerbaijan and Russia are connected by close cooperation in many areas, including in the sphere of economy. Mr. Eyyubov also noted the importance of similar meetings for expansion of economic relations between the two countries. He emphasized that the people of Azerbaijan and Russia are connected by strong friendly ties.

Speaking about the quick economic development of Azerbaijan the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Arkady Dvorkovich expressed confidence in success of bilateral cooperation.



