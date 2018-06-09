Deputy Minister: GDP increased by 1.2 times in first quarter of this year

© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Gross Domestic Product has increased 1.2 times in the first quarter of 2018"

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said at the summit of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformers in Europe held in Baku.

According to him, this is the result of the economic policy: "Today, the main focus is on exports and non-oil exports. Export has increased by 16%, while export of non-oil field by 19.3% in the first quarter of this year. We will continue this poicy".