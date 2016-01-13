Cost of industrial production increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ In December 2016 in Azerbaijan producer prices in mining industry production increased by 1% in the processing industry decreased by 2.5%, in water supply, treatment and recycling of waste, the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas, steam has not changed.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, as a whole, industrial producer prices increased by 0.4% in the monthly comparison.In the mining industry, producer prices of crude oil rose by 1%, mining of metal ores decreased by 4.2%.

During the reporting month, producer prices of pharmaceutical products in the processing industry increased by 6%, chemical products - 0.7%, wood and wood products and tobacco products - 0.2%, food products - 0.1%.

Major changes not observed in the field of processing industry and on the other activities.