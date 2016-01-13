 Top
    Close photo mode

    Cost of industrial production increased in Azerbaijan

    In December, producer prices in the mining industry production increased by 1%

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ In December 2016 in Azerbaijan producer prices in mining industry production increased by 1% in the processing industry decreased by 2.5%, in water supply, treatment and recycling of waste, the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas, steam has not changed.

    Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, as a whole, industrial producer prices increased by 0.4% in the monthly comparison.In the mining industry, producer prices of crude oil rose by 1%, mining of metal ores decreased by 4.2%.

    During the reporting month, producer prices of pharmaceutical products in the processing industry increased by 6%, chemical products - 0.7%, wood and wood products and tobacco products - 0.2%, food products - 0.1%.

    Major changes not observed in the field of processing industry and on the other activities.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi