Contract will be signed with consulting company about free trade zone to be established in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Economic Zones World" will be involved as consulting company in establishing free trade zone including the territory of the new Baku International Sea Trade Port.

Report informs, Taleh Ziyadov,director-general of Baku International Sea Trade Port said.

According to him this week relevant agreement will be signed with Dubai-based company:

"The contract with the company will be signed after the results of the negotiations within six months, and now the financial side of the contract approved by the President of Azerbaijan."

T. Ziyadov said after the adoption of a special legal regime the other legislative acts will be adapted.