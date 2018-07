Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Construction project of the Carbamide Plant of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Sumgayit will cost 700-750 mln EUR.

Report informs, the plant's director Khayal Jafarov stated.

'Firstly, the figure estimated at 900 mln EUR. Various optimization works have been conducted. According to the recent estimates, construction of the plant will cost 700-750 mln. EUR', Kh.Jafarov added.