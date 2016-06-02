China National Petroleum Corporation may get share in Azerbaijan's OGPC project

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) may participate in the Oil-gas refinery and petrochemical Complex (OGPC) project, which is planned to be constructed in Garadagh district by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.

'CNPC is the largest Chinese company in the field of gas chemical. We have started talks with them. Chinese company wants to participate as an investor in the project. We have also proposed participation of Chinese banks and 'Eximbank's in financing the project', R.Abdullayev noted.

Notably, yesterday SOCAR and CNPC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in oil and gas and petrochemical fields.