China hosts service contract signing on SOCAR GPC project

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Technip have today signed in Beijing a service contract on the Preliminary Detailed Design of Gas Processing and Polyethylene Petrochemical Complex under SOCAR GPC project embarking construction of gas processing plant and polymer plant in Garadagh district, Baku city.

Report informs, the contract's signing took place within the One Belt, One Road international forum has started yesterday.

The contract will regulate implementation of the services by HQC (CNPC subsidiary) and Technip Italy within the Preliminary Detailed Design works under SOCAR GPC project. The contract signing ceremony was attended by the SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and CNPC Chairman Wang Yilin.

Starting today, HQC and Technip Italy companies will provide services in accordance with the contract.