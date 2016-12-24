Carpet shops under construction in Azerbaijani districts

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ 553 mln USD has been invested in Azerbaijani industrial parks by residents so far and over 3 000 jobs were created. In the next stage, nearly 1.5 billion investment will be made and about 4 000 jobs will be launched.

Report informs, Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev's article published in "Azerbaijan" newspaper says.

Stressing development of traditional fields in the country, Sh.Mustafayev stated that "Azerkhalcha" OJSC has launched construction of carpet shops in 10 district for this purpose and the works will be completed in the first half of next year: "As a result, 1 600 new jobs will be created".