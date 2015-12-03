British company involved in construction of a carbamide plant in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the British company on transportation of large cargo ALE signed a contract.

Report informs referring to the website of ALE, according to the contract, the company will carry out transportation and large tonnage of cargo for carbamide plant, construction of which is scheduled in Sumgait.

ALE will transport the equipment from the port of Baku in the territory of the plant in Sumgait.

Transportation will be carried out until September 2016. The company has already started to deliver and the weight of the heaviest transportable installation is 367 tons.

The company said that it is the largest contract signed by Kazan branch of ALE.

The plant will be commissioned in late 2017 - early 2018.