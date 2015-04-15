Baku hosts International Summit on Health and Safety

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Health and Safety International Summit kicks off in Baku today. Report informs that the event is organized by the "Fleming Europe" international company and local Group of Companies "Rovshan Oguz Group" and with the support of the State Labor Inspectorate Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

The summit organized by several local and foreign news agencies including Report and sponsored by the companies of "The British Safety Council", "Nasot" , "Scott Safety," TWI, is chaired by Executive Director of "RyderMarshSharman" company (Switzerland), Andrew Sharman.

Regional President of BP for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, Gordon Birrell spoke about safety standards in the working processes of the company, its plans in this area, business principles and basic requirements with contractors.

The Chief of the State Labor Inspectorate Service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Fuad Alizadeh noted the statistics for accidents at work, recent years' implemented measures and the Articles on this issue in the law.

The summit will continue till April 16.