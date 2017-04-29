'Azersun Holding' intends to own 20-30% of Azerbaijani pharmaceutical market

Baku. 29 April.REPORT.AZ/ "We plan to launch pharmaceutical factory in 2018".

Report informs, project executor "Azersun Holding" CEO Savaş Uzan said.

S.Uzan said that pharmaceutical plants in Azerbaijan will increase demand for local medicines: "In addition to the factory, which is building by our company, more two pharmaceutical plants are under construction. Import will be also carried out. We intend to own 20-30% of the market".

"Azersun" official also noted agreement with "Interglass" company and said that orders have already been made regarding packing.