 Top
    Close photo mode

    'Azersun Holding' intends to own 20-30% of Azerbaijani pharmaceutical market

    Savaş Uzan: We plan to launch pharmaceutical factory in 2018

    Baku. 29 April.REPORT.AZ/ "We plan to launch pharmaceutical factory in 2018".

    Report informs, project executor "Azersun Holding" CEO Savaş Uzan said.

    S.Uzan said that pharmaceutical plants in Azerbaijan will increase demand for local medicines: "In addition to the factory, which is building by our company, more two pharmaceutical plants are under construction. Import will be also carried out. We intend to own 20-30% of the market".

    "Azersun" official also noted agreement with "Interglass" company and said that orders have already been made regarding packing. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi