AzeriKimya Production Union of SOCAR signs contract with Technip Italy

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ AzeriKimya Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has signed a contract with Technip Italy company on conducting detailed designing and providing services to support supplies as part of the project for reconstruction of the ethylene-polyethylene plant. The document was signed by Chairman of 'Azerikimya' PU Supervisory Board, MP Mukhtar Babayev and CEO of Technip Italy Marco Villa. So, Technip Italy began operating as a contractor for the initial works.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Italy’s ambassador to Azerbaijan Giampaolo Cutillo and CEO of Technip Italy Marco Villa has attended the signing ceremony, Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

At the meeting, the president of SOCAR informed about works carried out within reconstruction project of Ethylene-polyethylene plant. He stressed that processing installations will be modernized and the new ones will be constructed and PU production capacity will increase. Mr. Abdullayev also said that, polypropylene and polyethylene facilities, which construction started in Sumgait, will be provided with the raw materials, the demand for these products will be met, export potential will increase, strengthening of stable and safe operation of technological process and improving the quality of raw materials and finished products will be provided.

Abdullayev noted that the design and construction work will be carried out in stages until 2019.

The meeting highlighted that, reconstruction Project will increase Azerbaijan’s production of modern goods, creation of new jobs, improvement of social conditions of the population, growth of state budget revenues, as well as significant improvement of the environmental situation in Sumgayit city.

"Technip" company, which head office is located in Paris, is one of the world's leading organizations on engineering, procurement, construction and various services. The company has provided engineering services since 1997, in Azerbaijan, also participated in large-scale projects, such as "Shah Deniz", and Oil and Gas Processing and Petrochemical Complex (OGPC). Currently, along with the reconstruction projects of "Ethylene-Polyethylene" plant of "Azerkimya" PU, the company carries out management and consulting services on "Trans-Adriatic" (TAP) gas pipeline Project.