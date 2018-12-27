AzerGold produces 45,490 ounces of gold, 77,340 ounces of silver this year

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ AzerGold CJSC has produced 45,490 ounces of gold and 77,340 ounces of silver this year, Report informs citing AzerGold.

The company notes that the production capacity of the grinding area has been increased from 100-150 tonnes to 200-250 tonnes as a result of the performed optimization works. Meanwhile, the use of chemical reagents has dropped by 20-30% and production grew by 33%. The company has started applying PAL 1000 system to reach the world standards in laboratory analyses.