 Top

AzerGold: Production hit record in 2019

​AzerGold: Production hit record in 2019
© Report / Elchin Murad

"The works in production, export, geological exploration and other fields were carried out under schedule, even ahead of plan in some fields. Gold production increased by 21.3%, and silver grew by 33.2%," Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said at a press conference.

He noted that 55,200 ounces of gold were produced in 2019, an increase of 10.4% from planned production of 50,000 ounces.

"The country produced 103,000 ounces of silver, up 17.9% from the planned production of 87,400 ounces. These figures are the record level for the Chovdar field."

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!