​AzerGold: Production hit record in 2019

© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/8e225e65a3b0058de692159ef2709fe0/89e16fbc-31bf-4da4-8804-5fbd7d2a2445_292.jpg

"The works in production, export, geological exploration and other fields were carried out under schedule, even ahead of plan in some fields. Gold production increased by 21.3%, and silver grew by 33.2%," Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said at a press conference.

He noted that 55,200 ounces of gold were produced in 2019, an increase of 10.4% from planned production of 50,000 ounces.

"The country produced 103,000 ounces of silver, up 17.9% from the planned production of 87,400 ounces. These figures are the record level for the Chovdar field."