Members of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee of AzerGold CJSC held a meeting with local community representatives in the Balakan district.

The meeting, held at the Balakan District Executive Authority, was attended by representatives of relevant state bodies, departments, and enterprises, as well as residents, elders, and representatives of local non-governmental organizations from the Mazymgaray, Garekli, Mahamalar, and Salban villages located in the vicinity of the Filizchay polymetallic deposit.

Speaking at the meeting, Natig Aghayev, Head of the Balakan District Executive Power, emphasized that the Filizchay polymetallic deposit is one of the largest projects of strategic importance for Azerbaijan's mining industry. It was noted that the implementation of the project will make a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the North-West region, particularly the Balakan district. At the same time, the project will facilitate the development of industrial infrastructure, stimulate local economic activity, and create broader opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises to participate in logistics and supply chain operations.

Ilgar Jalilov, Member of the Executive Board and Deputy Chairman of AzerGold CJSC, provided information on the strategic importance and resource potential of the Filizchay polymetallic deposit, which is one of the key projects under the "State Program on the Development of the Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030". He highlighted that the deposit is one of the largest and in terms of geological structure and metallurgical characteristics, most complex mining projects not only in Azerbaijan, but also across Europe.

It was noted that large-scale geological exploration works at the deposit have been completed and a resource assessment has been conducted in accordance with international standards. The project is being implemented in phases according to the approved action plan. Currently at the Pre-Feasibility Study stage, detailed research is being carried out on flotation and hydrometallurgical technologies for ore processing. The primary objective is to determine the optimal and environmentally safest processing technology.

According to the strategic roadmap, the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study stage and the commencement of construction of a processing plant to ensure industrial-scale production are planned for 2030. With a projected operational lifespan of 34 years, the enterprise is targeted for initial commissioning in 2032.

Aysham Galamiyeva, Member of the Executive Board and Deputy Chairman of AzerGold CJSC, spoke about the socio-economic opportunities the project will create for the local population. It was stated that hundreds of new and permanent jobs are expected to be created for local community during both the construction and subsequent operation of the plant. In addition, strengthening vocational training and supporting specialization in engineering and technical fields will also remain a key focus.

The meeting also featured detailed information on planned measures within the project framework regarding environmental impact assessment, water resource protection, waste management, land and biodiversity conservation, the implementation of environmental monitoring mechanisms, as well as raising awareness among local communities on environmental issues.

It was noted that AzerGold CJSC will extend to the Balakan district its established CSR practices, developed through its operations in other regions and aligned with international standards. A comprehensive range of initiatives is envisaged to promote the sustainable well-being of local communities, with a focus on employment, education, healthcare, socio-economic development, and environmental protection.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the appeals and proposals of the residents were heard, and their questions were answered.

The CSR Committee of AzerGold CJSC will continue holding meetings with residents of the Balakan district to regularly inform the public about the implementation stages of the Filizchay project, planned activities, and the opportunities to be created for local communities.