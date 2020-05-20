AzerGold offers gold, silver at record price

AzerGold CJSC continues its activity uninterruptedly in accordance with the decisions and instructions of the Task Force of the Cabinet of Ministers, Report informs, citing the CJSC.

According to the CJSC, the works in production, geological exploration, construction, and other fields are carried out under the schedule.

Taking into account the sharp rise in prices of precious metals due to the coronavirus pandemic, AzerGold applied to alternative transportation for export. As a result of charter flights offered by domestic airliners, 36 gold and silver alloys were sent to Switzerland for purification and sale.

As a consequence of the export, $12,165,755 (AZN 20,681,784) came from the sale of 6,769 ounces of gold and 15,758 ounces of silver. The gold was sold at $1,756.8 (AZN 2,2986.6) an ounce, while the silver at $17.3 (AZN 29.5) an ounce. These are the highest figures since AzerGold started operation.